Entera Bio Highlights Q3 2024 Financials and FDA Anticipation

November 08, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Entera Bio ( (ENTX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Entera Bio Ltd., a leader in oral peptide development, reported Q3 2024 financial results and business updates, highlighting advancements in their oral PTH(1-34) tablet, EB613, for osteoporosis. The company is anticipating a pivotal FDA ruling on osteoporosis drugs, which could enhance their treatment’s standing. Entera is also progressing with other oral therapies, like GLP-1/glucagon for obesity and GLP-2 for short bowel syndrome, using their proprietary N-Tab™ platform. Financially, Entera reported a net loss of $3 million with sufficient cash to fund operations into Q3 2025.

