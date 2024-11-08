Entera Bio Highlights Q3 2024 Financials and FDA Anticipation

Entera Bio ( (ENTX) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Entera Bio Ltd., a leader in oral peptide development, reported Q3 2024 financial results and business updates, highlighting advancements in their oral PTH(1-34) tablet, EB613, for osteoporosis. The company is anticipating a pivotal FDA ruling on osteoporosis drugs, which could enhance their treatment’s standing. Entera is also progressing with other oral therapies, like GLP-1/glucagon for obesity and GLP-2 for short bowel syndrome, using their proprietary N-Tab™ platform. Financially, Entera reported a net loss of $3 million with sufficient cash to fund operations into Q3 2025.
See more insights into ENTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.