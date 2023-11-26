Entera Bio (ENTX) Price Target Increased by 66.67% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 66.67% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,316.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entera Bio. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTX is 0.10%, a decrease of 41.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 2,597K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Knoll Capital Management holds 2,484K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 23K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 31.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTX by 43.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 99.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTX by 36,039.00% over the last quarter.

Entera Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for use in areas with significant unmet medical need where adoption of injectable therapies is limited due to cost, convenience and compliance challenges for patients. The Company's proprietary, oral drug delivery technology is designed to address the technical challenges of poor absorption, high variability, and the inability to deliver large molecules to the targeted location in the body through the use of a synthetic absorption enhancer to facilitate the absorption of large molecules, and protease inhibitors to prevent enzymatic degradation and support delivery to targeted tissues. The Company's most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism are in Phase 2 clinical development. Entera also licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies for use with their proprietary compounds and, to date, has established a collaboration with Amgen Inc.

