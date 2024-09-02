Is Entera Bio (ENTX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Entera Bio Ltd. is one of 1017 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Entera Bio Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENTX's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ENTX has returned 178.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 12.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Entera Bio Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA). The stock is up 25% year-to-date.

In Akebia Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Entera Bio Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 497 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that ENTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 178-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved -0.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Entera Bio Ltd. and Akebia Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.