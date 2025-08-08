Entera Bio Beats Q2 EPS Estimates

Key Points GAAP earnings per share of $0.06 in Q2 2025 beat analyst expectations by $0.17, despite higher research spending.

No revenue was reported for the quarter, underscoring Entera Bio's pre-commercial stage and continued reliance on capital reserves.

Significant regulatory advances for lead candidate EB613 streamline Phase 3 clinical development and reduce regulatory hurdles.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX), a clinical-stage biotech specializing in oral delivery of protein and peptide drugs, released its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 8, 2025. The most notable news was a better-than-expected GAAP earnings per share of $0.06, compared to Wall Street estimates for a GAAP loss of $(0.11). No revenue was reported for the period, compared to $57,000 in GAAP revenue in Q2 2024. The overall quarter was defined by a major regulatory breakthrough for Entera Bio's lead candidate EB613, ongoing advancement in its product pipeline, and prudent financial management to extend its cash runway.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.06) $(0.11) $(0.06) 0% Revenue (GAAP) $0 $57,000 (100.0%) Research & Development Expenses $1,520,000 $1,086,000 39.9% General & Administrative Expenses $1,148,000 $1,088,000 5.5% Cash and Cash Equivalents $10,858,000 $8,660,000(as of Dec 31, 2024) 25.4%

Business Overview and Focus

Entera Bio is working to solve a key challenge in pharmaceutical development: how to deliver protein-based drugs, like peptides, by mouth instead of injection. Its core platform—N-Tab™ technology—makes peptides stable in the digestive tract and helps them be absorbed into the bloodstream. This technology forms the foundation of the company's most advanced products and many of its collaborations with other pharmaceutical developers.

Over recent quarters, Entera Bio has focused efforts on advancing lead candidates such as EB613, a potential oral therapy for osteoporosis, and building partnerships to expand new programs. Success for Entera Bio rests on clinical progress, effective regulatory engagement, and leveraging the N-Tab™ platform through outside collaborations. Intellectual property protection and market exclusivity add another important layer to its strategy as it works toward commercial viability.

Key Developments During the Quarter

The main highlight this period was securing written concurrence from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the design for EB613’s upcoming Phase 3 trial. The FDA agreed the study could use changes in total hip bone mineral density (BMD) as the main measure of effectiveness. The agency also decided no further dedicated oral carcinogenicity or comprehensive nonclinical developmental toxicity (DART) studies are necessary for this product, streamlining the regulatory pathway.

This regulatory progress de-risks the EB613 program. The company is preparing to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial with the new design. Presentations at leading conferences, including the 2025 WCO-IOF-ESCEO Congress and upcoming ASBMR and NAMS events, highlighted positive results from a completed Phase 2 study in which EB613 improved several measures of bone strength and mineralization versus placebo after six months of treatment. According to management, these Phase 2 outcomes exceeded those previously reported with injectable teriparatide therapies at comparable time points.

Development activities for next-generation candidates also accelerated. The company is preparing to start a Phase 1 trial for its updated EB613 in November 2025, incorporating advances in the N-Tab™ oral delivery platform. In addition, its collaboration with OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) moved forward, jointly advancing oral peptide programs targeting obesity (GLP-1/glucagon) and short bowel syndrome (GLP-2). New preclinical data for a mini-pig model showed encouraging pharmacokinetic profiles. These results suggest the once-daily tablet format for GLP-1/glucagon could potentially match the drug levels reached by approved injectable therapies.

Financial discipline was evident in expense management. Research and development costs rose 36.4% from $1.1 million in Q2 2024 to $1.5 million in Q2 2025, mainly due to regulatory and trial preparation activities, general and administrative expenses held steady. The net loss (GAAP) of $2.7 million increased from the $2.1 million reported in Q2 2024, in line with the ramp-up in trial and development work. Cash and equivalents rose to $10.9 million, plus an additional $8.0 million in restricted cash earmarked for OPKO-related projects, pushing the total cash position above $18.8 million at quarter end. The company expects this cash balance to support operations through mid–Q3 2026.

Looking Ahead

Management did not provide specific revenue, earnings, or cash flow guidance for future quarters. Instead, it pointed to key operational milestones expected in the coming year. The launch of a Phase 1 trial for an improved EB613 in November 2025, and development and a potential trial start for OPKO-partnered candidates, including the oral GLP-1/glucagon product, are expected in H1 2026.

Looking forward, investors will need to track progress in enrolling EB613’s pivotal trial and new clinical data from the N-Tab™ portfolio. Updates on the cash position could impact the company's ability to sustain operations without revenue.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

