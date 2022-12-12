Enter This Drawing for a Chance to Get Free McDonald's for Life

Are you a fan of McDonald's like I am? Do you love their delicious burgers and fries? Well, here's your chance to win the ultimate prize -- free McDonald's for life! Starting Dec. 5, those in the U.S. can enter to win the Legendary McDonald's McGold Card that comes with free food at McDonald's for life. Here is what you need to enter.

How does it work?

There are a couple of ways to enter this Christmas promotion. The first is to place an order through the McDonald's app. Once you order with the app, then you will be entered for a chance to win a McGold Card, plus three more to share with friends and family. You can enter every day by making another purchase through the app. You must be opted in to the MyMcDonald's Rewards program to be eligible. You can also enter by using the app in connection with a purchase at a kiosk, counter, or drive thru at a participating McDonald's location.

You can even enter without making a purchase! To receive one entry for free, complete and submit the online form. According to the contest rules, making purchases will not improve your chances of winning. So you can enter without making a dent in your budget. The entry period starts Dec. 5 and ends Dec. 25. You are limited to one entry per day, whether it is through making a purchase on the app or by submitting the online form.

Who is eligible?

This promotion is only available for residents of the U.S. who are 16 years of age or older. There are certain restrictions; employees of McDonald's or their family members are not eligible. There are three weekly entry periods during the promotion.

There will be one McDonald's McGold Card offered per week for a total of three lucky winners. The first week is from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11; the second week from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18; and the third week starts on Dec. 19 and ends Dec. 25.

What can you win?

If you are chosen as the winner of this amazing promotion, you will get free McDonald's food for life! Each winner receives the iconic McGold Card and is entitled to two McDonald's meals per week for 50 years -- for a grand total of 5,200 meals. The value of the card is $1,040 per year for fifty years. Each winner also receives a check for $22,285 to help offset taxes you have to pay. This brings the total value you can win to $74,285.

Better yet, each winner will also receive the right to give three equivalent prizes (excluding the money provided to the winner to help offset taxes) to three friends, bringing the total value of the entire prize to $297,140. This really is a dream come true for any McDonald's fan. While only three people will win the McGold Card, McDonald's is also offering other prizes and deals during the promotion. There are buy one, get one free (BOGO) deals available for certain sandwiches, $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers, and more.

This is an incredible opportunity for anyone who loves McDonald's food. All it takes is a few minutes of your time and some basic information to enter the drawing online or by making a purchase through their app. The winner will receive free McDonald's for life -- no strings attached. So don't miss out on this amazing offer -- head over to the website now and enter today. Good luck!

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.