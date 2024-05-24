Enteq Technologies Welcomes New Finance Head

Enteq Upstream (GB:NTQ) has released an update.

Enteq Technologies plc announces the appointment of Amir Absoud as the new Head of Finance, succeeding Mark Ritchie. Absoud brings over two decades of experience in finance and tax advisory, specifically within the energy sector, and is the founder of Upstreamly Ltd, which will support Enteq with financial services. The company expresses gratitude to outgoing CFO Ritchie for his service and ensures a smooth transition.

