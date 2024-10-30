Enteq Technologies Sees Increased Stake from First Equity

Enteq Upstream (GB:NTQ) has released an update.

Enteq Technologies PLC has reported a change in major holdings, with First Equity Limited now holding a 5.03% stake in the company. This increase from 4.79% highlights growing investor interest and confidence in Enteq’s future prospects. Such movements in shareholder positions can provide valuable insights for market watchers.

