News & Insights

Stocks

Enteq Technologies Advances SABER Drilling Tool Deployment

December 04, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enteq Upstream (GB:NTQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Enteq Technologies has made significant progress with its SABER directional drilling technology, achieving successful downhole testing in Australia and securing its first revenue related to the tool. The company recently raised $2.1 million to support the final stages of testing and commercial deployment, and has appointed Stephen Kellett as Commercial Director to drive market adoption in the energy sector. With theglobal marketfor RSS valued at $3.6 billion, SABER is positioned to enhance operational efficiency across various drilling applications.

For further insights into GB:NTQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.