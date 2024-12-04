Enteq Technologies Advances SABER Drilling Tool Deployment

Enteq Upstream (GB:NTQ) has released an update.

Enteq Technologies has made significant progress with its SABER directional drilling technology, achieving successful downhole testing in Australia and securing its first revenue related to the tool. The company recently raised $2.1 million to support the final stages of testing and commercial deployment, and has appointed Stephen Kellett as Commercial Director to drive market adoption in the energy sector. With theglobal marketfor RSS valued at $3.6 billion, SABER is positioned to enhance operational efficiency across various drilling applications.

