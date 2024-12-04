News & Insights

Enteq Technologies Advances SABER Drilling Tool Commercialization

December 04, 2024 — 07:43 am EST

Enteq Upstream (GB:NTQ) has released an update.

Enteq Technologies has made significant strides with its SABER drilling tool, achieving extensive testing success and preparing for active trial runs. The company has secured $2.1 million in funding to support the final testing and commercialization of SABER, a technology poised to enhance efficiency in the global directional drilling market. With the appointment of Stephen Kellett as Commercial Director, Enteq is strengthening its leadership to expand SABER’s market presence and drive shareholder value.

