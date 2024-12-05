News & Insights

Enteq Technologies Advances with SABER and New Leadership

December 05, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Enteq Upstream (GB:NTQ) has released an update.

Enteq Technologies has made significant strides with its SABER directional drilling technology, achieving successful testing milestones and securing $2.1 million to support its final stages of development and market introduction. The company also reported its first revenue from SABER, highlighting its potential in the global directional drilling market. The appointment of Stephen Kellett as Commercial Director aims to enhance the commercial success and market adoption of the SABER tool.

