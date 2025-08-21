Entegris Unveils $700 Mln R&D Investment To Power Next-Gen Semiconductor Solutions

(RTTNews) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) announced a $700 million domestic R&D investment over the next several years to accelerate semiconductor innovation. The funding will support R&D projects and related capital expenditures across its two divisions: Materials Solutions and Advanced Purity Solutions.

A portion of the investment will be directed toward transforming its Aurora, Illinois location—strategically positioned between key semiconductor hubs in New York, Ohio, Arizona, and Texas—into a state-of-the-art U.S. Technology Center.

The initiative complements Entegris' earlier $700 million commitment to developing a world-class manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

