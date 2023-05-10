News & Insights

US Markets
ENTG

Entegris to sell electronic chemicals business to Fujifilm for $700 mln

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

May 10, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds details from companies' statements throughout

May 10 (Reuters) - Chip material supplier Entegris ENTG.O on Wednesday said it will sell its electronic chemicals business to Japan's Fujifilm 4901.T for $700 million and use the proceeds to accelerate debt payments.

Entegris, based in Billerica, Massachusetts, acquired the business when it bought rival CMC Materials in a $6.5 billion deal in 2021, which was partly financed using debt.

The business offers chemicals used in semiconductor and micro-electronic manufacturing processes.

Separately, Fujifilm said the deal will provide it with 12 additional sites, including seven manufacturing locations across the United States, Europe and Singapore. The Japanese company will also add 560 employees, it said.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENTG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.