Entegris to acquire consumable materials firm CMC in $6.5 bln deal

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc ENTG.O will buy supplier of consumable materials CMC Materials CCMP.O in a cash-and-stock transaction with an enterprise value of about $6.5 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

CMC Materials shareholders will receive $133.00 in cash, and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CMC Materials common stock they own.

The deal will be financed with a combination of shares issued to CMC Materials, new debt and cash on hand, the companies said, adding that Entegris has obtained fully committed debt financing from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc.

