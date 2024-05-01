News & Insights

Markets
ENTG

Entegris Swings To Q1 Profit, But Sales Decline

May 01, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), a supplier of materials for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, Wednesday reported a profit of $42.27 million or $0.30 per share for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $88.17 million or $0.59 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Last year, there had been good will impairment charges of $88.87 million, restructuring costs of $11.24 million, and loss on sale of business of $13.64 million.

Excluding one-time items, the company's earnings were $103.77 million or $0.68 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter declined to $771.03 million from $922.4 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $769.28 million.

Looking forward to the second quarter, Entegris expects earnings per share to be between $0.42 and $0.47. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share is expected in the range of $0.68 to $0.73.

Sales for the second quarter is expected between $790 million and $810 million.

On average, 11 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share on revenue of $813.39 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.