Entegris sees Q4 non-GAAP EPS 75c-82c, consensus 95c

Sees Q4 revenue $810M-$840M, consensus $878.78M. The midpoint of this guidance range represents an 8% year-on-year increase, excluding the impact of divestitures. The Company also expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately 28.5% to 29.5% of sales.

