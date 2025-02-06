Entegris Q4 Earnings Rise, Beat Estimates; Stock Drop In The Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions, Thursday announced a surge in net income for the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $102.24 million from $37.97 million last year. The earnings per share increased to $0.67 from $0.25 in the previous year.

The adjusted net income was $127.52 million or $0.84 per share.

The net sales for the quarter spiked to $849.83 million from $812.29 million last year.

For the first quarter of 2025, the Company expects sales of $775 million to $805 million. Net income is expected to be in the range between $58 million to $68 million and earnings per share is expected to be between $0.38 and $0.45.

The non-GAAP net income is projected to be between $97 million and $108 million

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects earnings per share to range from $0.64 to $0.71.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company also expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately 28.0% to 29.0% of sales.

In the pre-market trading, Entegris is 3.53% lesser at $100.23 on the Nasdaq.

