Entegris price target lowered to $135 from $145 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Bhavesh Lodaya lowered the firm’s price target on Entegris (ENTG) to $135 from $145 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss and below-consensus guide. The company’s performance is a reflection of the health of the overall semis-market, and its slower rate of outperformance in 2024 is due to a delayed tech/node transitions and new material adoptions, though these are expected in 2025, which along with improving Y/Y fundamentals should drive strong earnings growth for Entegris, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ENTG:
- Entegris price target lowered to $130 from $150 at Craig-Hallum
- Entegris price target lowered to $115 from $145 at Deutsche Bank
- Entegris price target lowered to $125 from $143 at Mizuho
- Entegris price target lowered to $154 from $164 at KeyBanc
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 11/5/2024, According to Top Analysts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.