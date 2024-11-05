Entegris price target lowered to $135 from $145 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Bhavesh Lodaya lowered the firm’s price target on Entegris (ENTG) to $135 from $145 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings miss and below-consensus guide. The company’s performance is a reflection of the health of the overall semis-market, and its slower rate of outperformance in 2024 is due to a delayed tech/node transitions and new material adoptions, though these are expected in 2025, which along with improving Y/Y fundamentals should drive strong earnings growth for Entegris, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

