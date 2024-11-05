Entegris price target lowered to $125 from $143 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst John Roberts lowered the firm’s price target on Entegris (ENTG) to $125 from $143 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s December quarter EBITDA guidance is below consensus, as artificial intelligence strength is offset by chip weakness, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

