Entegris price target lowered to $123 from $130 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on Entegris (ENTG) to $123 from $130 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company reported weaker than expected mainstream logic, 3D NAND, and discrete supply chain constraints, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm lowered estimates but keeps a Buy rating on the stock’s “defensive appeal.”

