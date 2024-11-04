News & Insights

Entegris price target lowered to $115 from $145 at Deutsche Bank

November 04, 2024 — 02:55 pm EST

Deutsche Bank analyst Melissa Weathers lowered the firm’s price target on Entegris (ENTG) to $115 from $145 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following what the firm calls “an overall disappointing quarter and outlook.” Another cyclical reset is “not ideal,” and the firm’s estimates are falling about 8%-12% in the out years, but it does not believe “it will come as a surprise to investors given peer reports to-date,” the analyst stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

