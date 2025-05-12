Entegris President And CEO Bertrand Loy To Retire; David Reeder To Succeed Him

(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) announced Monday that Bertrand Loy will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer after 13 years in those roles, effective August 18, 2025. David Reeder will succeed Loy as President and CEO at that time.

Reeder currently serves on the Entegris Board of Directors and will continue to do so as CEO. Loy will serve as Executive Chair of the Board through the end of the second quarter of 2026 to facilitate a smooth transition.

Reeder is a seasoned executive with considerable experience as both a CEO and CFO, bringing more than 20 years of semiconductor expertise across IDMs, fabless, foundry, systems and component companies.

Reeder most recently served as CFO of Chewy Inc., and previously in leadership roles at global semiconductor companies, including as CFO of GlobalFoundries and in senior roles at Texas Instruments and Broadcom. He was also CEO at Lexmark International and at Tower Insurance Group.

