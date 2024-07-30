Entegris Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Entegris.

Looking at options history for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $333,344 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $60,765.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for Entegris over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Entegris's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Entegris's whale activity within a strike price range from $110.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Entegris Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENTG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.7 $4.3 $4.7 $120.00 $54.1K 235 226 ENTG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $10.7 $10.8 $120.00 $54.0K 515 150 ENTG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.2 $8.8 $8.9 $115.00 $44.5K 7.5K 50 ENTG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.4 $11.1 $11.2 $120.00 $40.3K 515 100 ENTG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $9.1 $8.7 $8.9 $115.00 $38.2K 7.5K 100

About Entegris

Entegris Inc is a supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include Materials Solutions, Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). Materials Solutions provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, and other specialty materials. The Microcontamination Control (MC) segment includes solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and process gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. Its geographical segments are Taiwan, North America, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast.

In light of the recent options history for Entegris, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Entegris With a volume of 1,177,065, the price of ENTG is down -4.37% at $122.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Entegris with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

