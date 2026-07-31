Entegris Likely to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates: How to Play the Stock

Entegris, Inc. ENTG is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, Entegris expects revenues between $815 million and $840 million. The midpoint implies year-over-year growth of 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $839.9 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 5.99%.

For the second quarter of 2026, Entegris expects non-GAAP earnings to be in the range of 76-84 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENTG’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 83 cents per share, implying a significant year-over-year increase of 25.8%.

ENTG’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while matching once, the average surprise being 5.17%.

Entegris, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Entegris, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Entegris, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for Entegris' Q2 Earnings

Entegris' second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from continued strength in advanced logic and memory markets, driven by rising AI-related semiconductor demand. The company continues to see strong demand for liquid filtration, advanced deposition materials and selective etch chemistries, which are used in leading-edge chip manufacturing. Management also expects industry wafer starts to improve in 2026, supported by higher DRAM demand and increasing production of 2-nanometer chips, which is likely to have boded well for Entegris' prospects in the second quarter.

The company is also expected to have benefited from improving wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) and fab construction spending. Management noted that bookings continued to improve and expects CapEx-related revenues to increase through the remainder of 2026, supported by strong WFE spending and new fab construction projects. Strong order patterns and increasing backlog are expected to have provided better revenue visibility during the second quarter.

Entegris' operational improvement initiatives are also likely to have supported prospects in the second quarter. Productivity improvements across its manufacturing network, ongoing cost-control measures, manufacturing footprint optimization and favorable product mix are expected to have contributed to profitability. The company also continued to optimize its manufacturing network by closing subscale facilities and improving operating efficiency.

However, growth in the second quarter is likely to have been partly offset by continued weakness in the mainstream logic market. Management expects demand in this market to remain mixed, as softer consumer-related semiconductor demand continues to weigh on utilization, despite strength in AI- and data center-related applications. Further, management noted modest inflation in raw materials, particularly noble gases and resins, following the Middle East conflict, which is likely to have created some cost pressure during the second quarter.

What Our Model Says About ENTG

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for ENTG this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.

ENTG has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks’ second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 21.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

AMETEK AME has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

AMETEK is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMETEK’s second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.99 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 11.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Advanced Micro Devices is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, up by a penny over the past seven days, indicating a rise of 235.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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