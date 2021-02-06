Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Shareholders might have noticed that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.1% to US$94.37 in the past week. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$1.9b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Entegris surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.16 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:ENTG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Entegris' seven analysts is for revenues of US$2.10b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 20% to US$2.63. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.59 in 2021. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the modest lift to revenue estimates.

The analysts increased their price target 9.3% to US$111, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Entegris's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Entegris at US$130 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$93.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Entegris' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 13% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.1% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Entegris to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Entegris. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Entegris going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Entegris you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.