Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 27, 2020

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ENTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.35, the dividend yield is .41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENTG was $78.35, representing a -7.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.14 and a 105.54% increase over the 52 week low of $38.12.

ENTG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) and AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). ENTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports ENTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 24.56%, compared to an industry average of 43.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENTG as a top-10 holding:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUSC)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 25.5% over the last 100 days. FFTY has the highest percent weighting of ENTG at 3.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.