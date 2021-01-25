Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 26, 2021

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ENTG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENTG was $112.33, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.68 and a 194.67% increase over the 52 week low of $38.12.

ENTG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) and AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). ENTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENTG as a top-10 holding:

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (IQM)

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 39.63% over the last 100 days. IQM has the highest percent weighting of ENTG at 2201%.

