Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 26, 2021

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ENTG has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of ENTG was $112.33, representing a -1.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.68 and a 194.67% increase over the 52 week low of $38.12.
ENTG is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) and AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). ENTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to ENTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ENTG as a top-10 holding:
- Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (IQM)
- BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR)
- First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
- First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 39.63% over the last 100 days. IQM has the highest percent weighting of ENTG at 2201%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.