Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ENTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $113.15, the dividend yield is .28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENTG was $113.15, representing a -10.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.41 and a 130.05% increase over the 52 week low of $49.18.

ENTG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). ENTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ENTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.17%, compared to an industry average of 32.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENTG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENTG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENTG as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD)

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR)

Opus Small Cap Value ETF (OSCV)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BFTR with an increase of 26.57% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of ENTG at 4.15%.

