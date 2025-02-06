Entegris Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $102.24 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $37.98 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $127.53 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $849.84 million from $812.29 million last year.

Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 - $0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $775 Mln - $805 Mln

