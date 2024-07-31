Entegris Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $67.70 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $197.65 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.11 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% to $812.65 million from $901 million last year.

Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $67.70 Mln. vs. $197.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $812.65 Mln vs. $901 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75-$0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $820 Mln-$840 Mln

