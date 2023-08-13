Entegris (FRA:ENQ) Price Target Increased by 5.62% to 104.27

The average one-year price target for Entegris (FRA:ENQ) has been revised to 104.27 / share. This is an increase of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 98.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.89 to a high of 122.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from the latest reported closing price of 95.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 980 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENQ is 0.31%, an increase of 0.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 178,869K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,902K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,673K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 8,793K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares, representing an increase of 41.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 84.89% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,811K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,490K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 5,098K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,369K shares, representing an increase of 33.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 92.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,623K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENQ by 17.82% over the last quarter.

