Entegris Expects Q1 Results To Improve; Stock Up Over 9% In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc. (ENTG), a supplier of materials and solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, on Tuesday initiated guidance for the first quarter of 2026.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects net income of $65 million to $77 million, or $0.43 to $0.51 per share.

Excluding items, Entegris projects earnings of $106 million to $118 million, or $0.70 to $0.78 per share.

The company anticipates sales of $785 million to $825 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Entegris had reported a net profit of $62.9 million, or $0.41 per share, with adjusted earnings of $101.5 million, or $0.67 per share, on revenue of $773.2 million.

ENTG was up by 9.33% at $133.81 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

