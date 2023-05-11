Entegris (ENTG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.00, changing hands as high as $96.85 per share. Entegris Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $61.7501 per share, with $115.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.86.

