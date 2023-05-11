Entegris (ENTG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.00, changing hands as high as $96.85 per share. Entegris Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $61.7501 per share, with $115.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.86.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ATMV
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GMM
UGRO market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.