Entegris (ENTG) Price Target Increased by 6.98% to 112.79

The average one-year price target for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been revised to 112.79 / share. This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 105.43 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 94.94 to a high of 135.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from the latest reported closing price of 107.29 / share.
Entegris Declares $0.10 Dividend
On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 3, 2023 received the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.
At the current share price of $107.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.37%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 1.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).
The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -12.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.30%, a decrease of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 175,733K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 1.64, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,902K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,673K shares, representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 7.95% over the last quarter.
Sands Capital Management holds 8,793K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares, representing an increase of 41.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 84.89% over the last quarter.
Select Equity Group holds 6,811K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,490K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 7.59% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,623K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 17.82% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,470K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,458K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 15.86% over the last quarter.
Entegris Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
