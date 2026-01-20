Markets
ENTG

Entegris CFO Linda LaGorga To Step Down, Backs Q4 Outlook In Line With View; Stock Down

January 20, 2026 — 08:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc.(ENTG), an industrial manufacturing company, said on Tuesday that Linda LaGorga will step down as Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 28, following a mutual deal with the company.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Chief Accounting Officer, Mike Sauer, as an Interim CFO with effect from March 1.  He will serve as Interim CFO in addition to his current role.

Sauer has 37 years of experience in key finance and accounting roles at Entegris. For the last 13 years, he has been working as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Entegris.

Entegris also noted that it has initiated a search process to find a permanent CFO.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the fourth quarter in line with Street estimates.

For the fourth quarter that ended on December 31, 2025, the company continues to expect net profit of $53 million to $64 million, or $0.35 to $0.42 per share.

Excluding items, Entegris still anticipates earnings of $95 million to $105 million, or $0.62 to $0.69 per share. Entegris still projects sales of $790 million to $830 million.

On average, 10 analysts polled forecast the company to earn $0.66 per share, on revenue of $811.04 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ENTG was down by 4.87% at $111.64 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENTG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.