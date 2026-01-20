Entegris CFO Linda LaGorga To Step Down, Backs Q4 Outlook In Line With View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Entegris, Inc.(ENTG), an industrial manufacturing company, said on Tuesday that Linda LaGorga will step down as Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 28, following a mutual deal with the company.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its Chief Accounting Officer, Mike Sauer, as an Interim CFO with effect from March 1. He will serve as Interim CFO in addition to his current role.

Sauer has 37 years of experience in key finance and accounting roles at Entegris. For the last 13 years, he has been working as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer at Entegris.

Entegris also noted that it has initiated a search process to find a permanent CFO.

In addition, the company has reaffirmed its guidance for the fourth quarter in line with Street estimates.

For the fourth quarter that ended on December 31, 2025, the company continues to expect net profit of $53 million to $64 million, or $0.35 to $0.42 per share.

Excluding items, Entegris still anticipates earnings of $95 million to $105 million, or $0.62 to $0.69 per share. Entegris still projects sales of $790 million to $830 million.

On average, 10 analysts polled forecast the company to earn $0.66 per share, on revenue of $811.04 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

ENTG was down by 4.87% at $111.64 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.