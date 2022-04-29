Entegris About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ENTG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/3/22, Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 5/25/22. As a percentage of ENTG's recent stock price of $114.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ENTG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.35% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENTG's low point in its 52 week range is $101.16 per share, with $158 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.21.

In Friday trading, Entegris Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

