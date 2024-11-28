Entech SA Partners with Crédit Mutuel Arkéa for Solar Canopy Project

Entech SA (FR:ALESE) has released an update.

Entech SA has secured a contract with Crédit Mutuel Arkéa to install photovoltaic canopies across five sites, aiding the bank’s goal to self-produce 10% of its energy by 2030. This initiative is part of Crédit Mutuel Arkéa’s commitment to environmental sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint, highlighting Entech’s role in supporting the transition to renewable energy. The project aims to be completed by winter 2025, reinforcing both companies’ dedication to innovative and eco-friendly solutions.

