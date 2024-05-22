Entech SA Dives into Port Decarbonization Market

Entech SA (FR:ALESE) has released an update.

Entech SA has secured a groundbreaking contract with Piriou Group to supply a decarbonized quay power supply container, marking the company’s foray into the port decarbonization market. The solution provided will enable ships at Piriou’s dock to utilize clean energy, aligning with international maritime decarbonization goals and contributing to improved air quality in port cities. This move by Entech aligns with the demands of the International Maritime Organization and the EU’s legislative push for climate neutrality and positions Entech as a key player in sustainable maritime infrastructure.

