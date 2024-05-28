Entech SA Announces Strong Financial Growth and New JV

Entech SA (FR:ALESE) has released an update.

Entech SA has reported a significant 32% increase in annual turnover, reaching €45.5 million, and a 27% increase in their order book, signaling robust financial health. The company, specializing in renewable energy storage and control, has also formed a joint venture with Eiffage Energie Systèmes to tackle high voltage projects, aiming to capitalize on the growing energy storage market and confirming its medium-term goals for 2025-26.

