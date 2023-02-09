US Markets

Entain's shares tumble as MGM scraps buyout plan

February 09, 2023 — 04:22 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shares of Entain plc ENT.L tumbled up to 13% on Thursday after the U.S-based MGM Resorts International MGM.N said it had "moved on" from pursuing an offer for the British gambling firm.

MGM Chief Executive William Hornbuckle said in a post-earnings call on Wednesday that although it remained focused on online sportsbook BetMGM - a joint venture with Entain - it saw great potential in the expansion of Swedish online gaming company LeoVegas, which it bought last year.

Entain's shares fell as much as 13% to an over one-month low of 1365.5 pence in morning trade.

