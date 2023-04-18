Entain's quaterly net gaming revenue jumps on robust demand

April 18, 2023 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

April 18 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner Entain Plc ENT.L reported higher quarterly net gaming revenues on Tuesday, helped by acquisitions and robust demand in its retail shops.

Entain, which owns Coral betting shop as well as bwin and partypoker online brands, saw its total net gaming revenue - which includes its 50% share of BetMGM - rising by 17% on constant currency for the three months ended March 31.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.