Entain's quaterly net gaming revenue jumps on robust demand

April 18 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner Entain Plc ENT.L reported higher quarterly net gaming revenues on Tuesday, helped by acquisitions and robust demand in its retail shops.

Entain, which owns Coral betting shop as well as bwin and partypoker online brands, saw its total net gaming revenue - which includes its 50% share of BetMGM - rising by 17% on constant currency for the three months ended March 31.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

