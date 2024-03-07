News & Insights

Entain warns of hit to 2024 earnings from regulatory measures

March 07, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 3, results in paragraph 5

March 7 (Reuters) - British gambling group Entain ENT.L reported a marginal rise in 2023 profit and said that some regulatory measures in the UK and Netherlands would hurt its profit forecast for the current financial year.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands reported 1% rise in adjusted core profit to about 1 billion pounds (about $1.3 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31.

Entain faced several challenges last year, starting with penalty settlements regarding alleged bribery offences at its former Turkish operations. Following that was the sudden exit of its previous CEO and sports results that proved disadvantageous for bookmakers.

The company said its core profit for 2024 was expected to reduce by about 40 million pounds and will provide a profit forecast for the year in August.

For 2023, it reported a 3% fall in total online gaming revenue on a pro forma basis.

($1 = 0.7850 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.