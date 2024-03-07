Entain warns of hit to 2024 earnings from regulatory measures

Adds background in paragraph 3, results in paragraph 5

March 7 (Reuters) - British gambling group Entain ENT.L reported a marginal rise in 2023 profit and said that some regulatory measures in the UK and Netherlands would hurt its profit forecast for the current financial year.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands reported 1% rise in adjusted core profit to about 1 billion pounds (about $1.3 billion) for the full year ended Dec. 31.

Entain faced several challenges last year, starting with penalty settlements regarding alleged bribery offences at its former Turkish operations. Following that was the sudden exit of its previous CEO and sports results that proved disadvantageous for bookmakers.

The company said its core profit for 2024 was expected to reduce by about 40 million pounds and will provide a profit forecast for the year in August.

For 2023, it reported a 3% fall in total online gaming revenue on a pro forma basis.

($1 = 0.7850 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.