News & Insights

Entain to buy Poland-based betting operator in a deal valued at $946 million

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

June 13, 2023 — 12:24 pm EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi and Shreyaa Narayanan for Reuters ->

June 13 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner Entain Plc ENT.L said on Tuesday its Central and Eastern European venture will buy poland-based sports betting operator STS Holdings STH1.WA for 750 million pounds ($946.1 million) with its partner EMMA Capital.

Under the deal, STS shareholders will receive 24.8 Polish zlotys for each STS share held.

($1 = 0.7927 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.