Entain to buy Poland-based betting operator for $946 million

June 13 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes-owner Entain Plc ENT.L said on Tuesday its Central and Eastern European (CEE) venture will buy Poland-based sports betting operator STS Holdings STH1.WA for 750 million pounds ($946 million) with its partner EMMA Capital.

Entain, which owns Coral betting shop as well as the bwin and partypoker online brands, will pay about 450 million pounds of the net cash consideration of the acquisition.

Entain and EMMA Capital own 75% and 25%, respectively, of the venture Entain CEE, and will fund the deal in that proportion, the gambling firm added.

The London-listed group will fund its portion through a mix of equity placing and retail offer.

Under the deal, STS shareholders will receive 24.8 Polish zlotys ($5.97) for each STS share held.

Entain has added several betting groups to its portfolio, including 365scores in April this year.

($1 = 0.7927 pound)

($1 = 4.1504 zlotys)

