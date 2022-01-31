Entain targets metaverse with new innovation hub

Jan 31 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain Plc ENT.L said on Monday it would launch an innovation hub to develop gaming and interactive entertainment products for the metaverse.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as the 'bwin' and partypoker online brands, said the innovation hub would invest up to 100 million pounds ($134 million), with 40 million pounds earmarked for the UK.

