Entain plc Shares Rebalanced by Eminence Capital

Entain plc (GB:ENT) has released an update.

Entain plc announced that Eminence Capital, LP conducted a portfolio rebalancing transaction involving the sale and purchase of 132,774 Entain ordinary shares, with no change in the aggregate holdings. This move reflects strategic adjustments within funds managed by Eminence Capital, maintaining their existing positions in Entain.

