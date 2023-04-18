Entain Plc Q1 Net Gaming Revenue, Ex US, Up 11% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - Entain plc (ENT.L) reported trading for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023. First quarter Group Net Gaming Revenue or NGR, ex US, was up 15% or up 11% on constant currency basis. Including 50% share of BetMGM, first quarter Group NGR was up 17% cc.

Online NGR was up 16% or up 11% cc. Online NGR was up 1% cc proforma. On an underlying basis, excluding the known regulatory impacts in the UK and Germany, Online NGR was up 6% cc proforma.

The Group recorded strong performance in Retail with NGR up 14% or up 13% cc.

