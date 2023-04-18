Markets
GMVHF

Entain Plc Q1 Net Gaming Revenue, Ex US, Up 11% On Constant Currency Basis

April 18, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Entain plc (ENT.L) reported trading for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023. First quarter Group Net Gaming Revenue or NGR, ex US, was up 15% or up 11% on constant currency basis. Including 50% share of BetMGM, first quarter Group NGR was up 17% cc.

Online NGR was up 16% or up 11% cc. Online NGR was up 1% cc proforma. On an underlying basis, excluding the known regulatory impacts in the UK and Germany, Online NGR was up 6% cc proforma.

The Group recorded strong performance in Retail with NGR up 14% or up 13% cc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GMVHF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.