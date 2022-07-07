Entain lowers online gaming annual revenue forecast

British gambling firm Entain said on Thursday it expects its online gaming revenue to be flat this year, weighed by customer spending taking a hit due to a cost-of-living crunch.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partpoker online brands, reported a 7% decline in its online net gaming revenue for the three months ended June.

