Entain lowers online gaming annual revenue forecast

July 7 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain ENT.L said on Thursday it expects its online gaming revenue to be flat this year, weighed by customer spending taking a hit due to a cost-of-living crunch.

Entain, which owns Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partpoker online brands, reported a 7% decline in its online net gaming revenue for the three months ended June.

