Entain lifts full-year profit outlook

February 01, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Entain ENT.L raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday after the British gambling firm reported a 12% rise in quarterly online gaming revenue boosted by the football World Cup.

The owner of Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as bwin and partypoker online brands said it now expects its core profit for the year to be between 985 million pounds- 995 million pounds ($1.21 billion-$1.23 billion), up from an earlier forecast of between 925 million pounds and 975 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8120 pounds)

