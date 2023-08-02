Entain (GMVHF) Price Target Increased by 6.49% to 24.32

The average one-year price target for Entain (OTC:GMVHF) has been revised to 24.32 / share. This is an increase of 6.49% from the prior estimate of 22.84 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.67 to a high of 30.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from the latest reported closing price of 18.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entain. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMVHF is 0.41%, a decrease of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 230,345K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 28,477K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,417K shares, representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMVHF by 2.14% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 24,402K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,812K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMVHF by 8.61% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 22,830K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,032K shares, representing a decrease of 31.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMVHF by 30.83% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 11,632K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,130K shares, representing an increase of 30.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMVHF by 32.77% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 11,307K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,762K shares, representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMVHF by 6.99% over the last quarter.

