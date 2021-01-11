US Markets
Entain CEO resigns days after Ladbrokes owner rejected MGM approach

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Klement

Ladbrokes-owner Entain Plc said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Shay Segev would leave the company, days after the gambling firm rejected an $11 billion takeover approach from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International.

Segev, who will remain in his current role for six months or until a successor is in place, intends to leave to become co-CEO of DAZN, a privately-owned global sports streaming platform.

